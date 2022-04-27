Investigation underway after student shoots school bus window with BB gun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a Coquillard Elementary School student shot a BB gun at a school bus window on Tuesday.

It happened in the 1600 block of North College Street just after 4 p.m.

Officials say the student got off the bus and shot the back window of the bus with a BB gun.

No students were harmed, and the parents of the three students who remained on the bus were notified. The school also said it’s following up with students on Wednesday to provide support.

School officials say they’re deeply committed to the safety and education of all their students.

Letter sent to Coquillard families regarding the incident:

(South Bend Empowerment Zone)

