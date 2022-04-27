Former Deer Forest park sells for $550,000

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the end of an era for a southwest Michigan park that touched a lot of people’s hearts.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the former Deer Forest park sold for roughly $550,000 last month.

The 25-acre property sold in its entirety. The buyer is a local developer who plans to redevelop the site into residential property.

Despite submitting the bid in October, the sale took several months to close because of a holdup in the courts. The deal closed in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.