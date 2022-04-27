Advertisement

First responders on scene of house explosion in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - First responders are on the scene of a house explosion in Niles.

Dispatch says it happened around 2:15 Wednesday morning near the area of 9th Street & Main.

Everyone inside the house was able to make it out, but there is no word yet on injuries.

Explosion in Niles
Explosion in Niles(WNDU)

A nearby resident tells 16 News Now they were woken up when they heard and felt the boom in their home a few blocks away.

We have a reporter on scene working to learn more about this breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Tuesday morning shootings under investigation in South Bend
File Graphic (KWTX)
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen
The shooting happened at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which has been the site of several...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Township
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death

Latest News

House explosion in Niles
First responders on scene of house explosion in Niles
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Wednesday, More Frost Possible Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast