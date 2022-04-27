First responders on scene of house explosion in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - First responders are on the scene of a house explosion in Niles.

Dispatch says it happened around 2:15 Wednesday morning near the area of 9th Street & Main.

Everyone inside the house was able to make it out, but there is no word yet on injuries.

Explosion in Niles (WNDU)

A nearby resident tells 16 News Now they were woken up when they heard and felt the boom in their home a few blocks away.

We have a reporter on scene working to learn more about this breaking news story.

