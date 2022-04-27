First responders on scene of house explosion in Niles
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - First responders are on the scene of a house explosion in Niles.
Dispatch says it happened around 2:15 Wednesday morning near the area of 9th Street & Main.
Everyone inside the house was able to make it out, but there is no word yet on injuries.
A nearby resident tells 16 News Now they were woken up when they heard and felt the boom in their home a few blocks away.
We have a reporter on scene working to learn more about this breaking news story.
