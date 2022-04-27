First Alert Forecast: Chilly Wednesday, More Frost Possible Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost during the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will begin to rise but not very much. A northwest breeze will keep us very chilly. Highs in the lower 40s during the afternoon. High of 43 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning chilly again with lows that could approach that freezing mark yet again. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Berrien, Cass, Elkhart, and LaGrange counties for Thursday morning. Expect another morning with lows at or below the freezing mark with patchy frost likely. Clouds will remain in and to the south and west of South Bend. That could also lead to some drizzle to linger through the early morning. Low of 33 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Berrien, Cass, Elkhart, and LaGrange counties for Thursday morning. Expect another morning with lows at or below the freezing mark with patchy frost likely. Clouds will hang in place for locations to the south and west of South Bend. This will create temperatures a bit above freezing. These clouds could also bring the chance for some lighter showers and patchy areas of drizzle. This could last into the early afternoon. Highs will get back into the 50s! High of 54 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun remain in Michiana. Highs will get back into the lower 60s for highs! The warming trend will continue into the weekend. High of 62 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The warming trend continues with highs in the middle to upper 60s over the weekend. We will watch for showers and thunderstorms possible during the day on Saturday and into Sunday morning. More chances of rain will linger in the forecast for next week. Very unsettled but staying mild leading into Mother’s Day weekend! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 46

Tuesday’s Low: 30

Precipitation: 0.00″

