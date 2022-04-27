Advertisement

Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

An entire third-grade class was gifted full-ride scholarships during an assembly. (Source: KPNX, CNN, chooseaesd.org/Domain/15)
By Adriana Loya
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) – Parents at an elementary school in Arizona were in for the surprise of their lives when what was thought to be a standard assembly turned into so much more.

During the assembly Monday, school district officials announced that every third grader at Bernard Black Elementary will be receiving a full-ride scholarship to the college of their choice in the future.

Those full rides, provided to 63 students, include tuition, books, and room and board – all completely paid for by the Rosztoczy Foundation and their College Promise program.

“The goal, through the generous officer of this family, is that finances will not be the barrier, that college is an option for every third grader right here at Bernard Black,” Roosevelt School District Superintendent Quintin Boyce said.

Parents in the audience couldn’t contain their cheers and tears of joy at the generous surprise.

“I just couldn’t hold it back because it just means for sure my son is going to college. I don’t have to think about it. He’s going,” Brandon Gailliard said of his son Noah.

Even siblings were in shock.

“My little sister, a 9-year-old, already has four years of college paid off. That’s just shocking,” Aaliyah Warner’s older brother said.

While the third graders still have quite some time before graduating high school, the future is already bright and promising.

This isn’t the first time the Rosztoczy Foundation guaranteed a college future for students in the Phoenix area. In 2012, about 80 third graders at Michael Anderson School in Avondale were gifted the same promise.

Copyright 2022 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
The entrance to Deer Forest overgrown with shrubs since the park officially closed in 2014.
Former Deer Forest park sells for $550,000
Gabriella Vargas, forensic genealogist helps crack Niles cold case murder of Roxanne Wood.
Woman who cracked a 35-year-old cold case shares how she did it in 4 days
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train
The two people who lived there escaped with only minor injuries, but they lost everything else.
Residents in Niles house explosion save themselves; lose everything else

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid efforts for new Mariupol evac
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill....
Biden seeks billions in Ukraine aid as war continues
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weekend with Storms Possible
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief