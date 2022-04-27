Elkhart School Board continues to hear concerns on bullying

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some parents in Elkhart are continuing to push for a safer learning and teaching environment at Elkhart Community Schools.

Bullying has recently drawn a lot of concern from parents in the district after heartbreaking claims that 12-year-old Rio Allred took her own life last month after numerous accounts of bullying accusations at North Side Middle School.

Anti-bullying advocates addressed the school board about the matter again at Tuesday night’s meeting. This time they asked that a committee of volunteers be set up to study the school safety needs of the district, and that other action be taken.

“We hear a lot about money,” one parents says. “What I want to see is counselors being put back in every school building, along with social workers.”

“The school and parents are good at blaming others for the things that go wrong, and that is why we need to work together and open more lines of communications,” another parent suggests. “Communication is key, and we are all failing.”

The parents also wanted to draw attention to an anti-bullying workshop that will be open to the public and held on May 12th at the Elkhart High School freshman division building on Blazer Boulevard.

