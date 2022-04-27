Advertisement

CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway

Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon want to know if anyone is missing a pet pig.

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic early Tuesday morning, according to KPTV.

Just after midnight, an officer was driving when she saw traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road. The officer then saw the object was a pig.

Other officers came to help and animal control was called. Police said officers worked to contain the pig and keep him safe from passing vehicles.

PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland
PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)

There were a few short foot pursuits while officers tried to contain the pig. Officers used snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies, to keep him calm and contained. Police said the pig was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos.

Once staff from the On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived, police said it took several attempts and seven people to safely coral the pig into a crate.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the pig, who will be known as John Doe. If you are the owner or may know who the owner is, please call the shelter directly.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
One dead, another hurt in shooting in Elkhart
The entrance to Deer Forest overgrown with shrubs since the park officially closed in 2014.
Former Deer Forest park sells for $550,000
Gabriella Vargas, forensic genealogist helps crack Niles cold case murder of Roxanne Wood.
Woman who cracked a 35-year-old cold case shares how she did it in 4 days
Driver suffers serious injuries, expected to survive after getting struck by train
The two people who lived there escaped with only minor injuries, but they lost everything else.
Residents in Niles house explosion save themselves; lose everything else

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid efforts for new Mariupol evac
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill....
Biden seeks billions in Ukraine aid as war continues
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weekend with Storms Possible
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief