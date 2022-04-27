Warsaw Steak ‘n Shake demolished, Culver’s aims to fill void

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Culver’s is bringing a second restaurant to the Warsaw community!

According to our reporting partners at Times Union, the location will be at the old Steak ‘n Shake at 2455 Jalynn St. Demolition started on Tuesday after Steak ‘n Shake closed it’s doors in 2019.

This Culver’s location will employ anywhere from 50 to 90 people.

It is expected to open in late 2022, either in October or November.

