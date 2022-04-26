South Bend reaches a dozen shootings in the month of April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the wake of not one, but two shootings in South Bend Monday morning, the number of those shootings in April are continuing to add up.

So far this month, police have responded to 12 shootings. It is the same number of shootings South Bend finished the month of April with in 2021.

In addition, there have been at least three homicide investigations in South Bend.

On April 15th, a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Leland Ave.

On April 18th, a shooting left a man dead near Nuner Elementary School.

Then on April 19th, a missing New Paris mother was found dead inside a car in the 400 block of S. Bendix.

And while two of three resulted in an arrest, it did not prevent the violence from continuing on Monday. Police say around 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of South Warren Street after a man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Just 20 minutes later and just blocks away, police say another man was shot in the 1600 block of South Jackson Street and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The South Bend Violent Crimes Unit confirming both shootings are connected, adding to what is now 27 total shootings this year, along with 35 shooting victims, six of them fatal.

And while the data above reflects statistics provided by South Bend Police and the South Bend Crime Dashboard, it does not reflect the amount of “shots fired” calls officers have had to respond to where no one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding any shooting incident, or homicide, can submit an anonymous tip by contacting Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

