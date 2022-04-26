Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in Benton Township.

Police say 20-year-old Antoine Fox of Benton Harbor was pronounced dead at the scene after 10 p.m. Monday.

The shooting happened at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which has been the site of several other incidents of gun violence, including a deadly shooting in March.

Benton Township Police have not yet located a suspect in connection to this homicide. They ask anyone with information on what happened to call the Detective Bureau at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

