ND Head Coach Marcus Freeman speaks at ‘Salute to Business’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s next football game is still 130-days away, but new head coach Marcus Freeman went before a sell-out crowd today.

Freeman was the featured speaker at a South Bend Regional Chamber event called “Salute to Business.”

Call it the mind game before the spring game. Last weekend, Freeman invited nearly 300-former Notre Dame Football players to campus and asked current team members not to worry about the present during a two hour ‘networking’ session.

“We had almost 300-former players and our current football team, and I got up there and I said for two hours, I want you guys not to worry about the present. Don’t worry about the spring game. Don’t worry about how good of a football player you’re going to be. I want every current player to take their mind to the point where they’re done playing football. Now utilize this brotherhood. Utilize these guys that have done everything you want to do. You have first round draft picks, we had NFL hall, pro football hall of famers, we had millionaires, successful business people, but they all were Notre Dame Football players.,” Freeman told a sold out crowd of about 1,000 people at the Century Center.

“He seems very community minded and was very willing to take us up on our invitation and excited to come and share with us today,” South Bend Regional Chamber President and CEO Jeff Rea told 16 News Now.

Some in the crowd may soon end up striking business deals with some of Freeman’s players, thanks to a new rule that college athletes can profit off their name, image, and likeness.

“And that’s where being in a place like South Bend is the greatest thing because for two reasons, We have all these small town business, these local businesses that really, if you guys wanted to use our players, and they can benefit off their name, image, and likeness, you could. That’s the greatest thing about having Notre Dame right here in South Bend, Indiana,” Freeman told the crowd.

Freeman said he never aspired to be the head coach at Notre Dame but found it to be a great opportunity. Now that he has the job, he knows what is expected of him.

“I knew at some point I wanted the challenge of being a head coach. Did I know it was going to be at Notre Dame? No. But what a great opportunity and there isn’t, what’s the challenges next? The challenge that’s left is be a national championship head coach and all those different things.”

