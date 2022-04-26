Medical Moment: Health complications during COVID recovery

(WNDU) - After almost two years into the COVID pandemic, researchers are still learning about how the virus affects our health.

COVID that is considered mild or moderate lasts about two weeks for most people, while others experience lingering health problems even when they have recovered from the illness.

People with certain risk factors like high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity, and other conditions, are more likely to have a more severe case of COVID.

However, there isn’t a clear link between these risk factors and long-term problems.

COVID can cause damage to the lungs, heart, nervous system, kidneys, liver, and other organs. Mental health problems can also arise from grief and loss, unresolved pain, or fatigue, or from post-traumatic stress disorder after treatment in the hospital.

According to the CDC, the most common lasting symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, and chest pain. Other issues may include cognitive problems, difficulty concentrating, depression, muscle pain, headache, rapid heartbeat, and intermittent fever.

A new survey shows COVID is affecting heart health more than expected.

Recovering from COVID can be a long process filled with unexpected complications. The survey was conducted by the Cleveland Clinic and shows that one in every four Americans who tested positive for COVID say the virus has impacted their heart health.

COVID can damage the heart muscle and affect heart function. The cells in the heart have angiotensin converting enzyme-2, or ACE-2, receptors where the virus attaches before entering cells. Heart damage can also be due to high levels of inflammation circulating in the body. As the body’s immune system fights off the virus, the inflammatory process can damage some healthy tissues, including the heart.

Cardiologist Wendy Post, MD, says, “Type 2 heart attacks are more common with COVID-19. This heart attack can be caused by increased stress on the heart, such as a fast heartbeat, low blood oxygen levels or anemia, because the heart muscle isn’t getting enough oxygen delivered in the blood in order do this extra work. We have seen this in people with acute coronavirus disease, but it is less common in those who have survived the illness.”

Research shows that there is still a lot to learn about lasting heart effects on people who have had COVID. In some cases, patients are left with signs of heart damage that may call for continued monitoring.

“We definitely know that COVID does affect the heart. We know that the virus causes dysfunction within our vessels, it can precipitate clots in our legs, clots in our lungs, even clots in our heads or strokes,” said Tamanna Singh, a cardiologist for the Cleveland Clinic.

The survey also revealed 41 percent of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue, such as shortness of breath, dizziness, increased blood pressure, or chest pain, since the beginning of the pandemic. And the respondents reported sitting more throughout the day.

“What we found was more individuals were actually sedentary than not,” Dr. Singh said.

Experts say that simply moving more and sitting less can lower the risk for heart problems. So can consuming a healthy diet of unprocessed foods and adopting an overall healthy lifestyle. But one-third of the survey respondents didn’t know that stress, high blood pressure, and smoking can increase the risk of heart disease.

“We can’t take control of our genetics, but we can still reduce our risk by 90 percent,” Dr. Singh said.

Just simple steps, such as including more vegetables and exercising a little each day, can add up and benefit your heart.

