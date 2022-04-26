Advertisement

Mayor Mueller delivers ‘State of the City’ address

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is delivering the annual State of the City address at the St. Joseph County Public Library Auditorium on Tuesday night.

Since taking office in 2020, Mueller has witnessed growth and challenges in the City of South Bend. He’ll be discussing both in Tuesday night’s address. He gave us a preview on 16 Morning News Now.

You can watch the address live on our Facebook page or on the City of South Bend’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen
2 Tuesday morning shootings under investigation in South Bend
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died

Latest News

Michigan City High School renames track after Barbara Jones Slater Pt. 2
Barbara Jones Slater track dedication Pt. 2
Pair of shootings Monday add to an already busy month for SBPD officers
South Bend reaches a dozen shootings in the month of April
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman was the featured speaker at a South Bend Regional Chamber...
ND Head Coach Marcus Freeman speaks at ‘Salute to Business’ event
As Goshen becomes lousy with lazy trains stalled on tracks at major crossings, local...
Elkhart Co. commissioners put pressure on train company causing traffic congestion