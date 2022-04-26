First Alert Forecast: A few areas below freezing tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY NIGHT: FREEZE WARNING: In effect for all Michiana counties from 2am to 9am Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected and this could cause damage to sensitive plants. Make sure you cover all sensitive plants through Wednesday morning. Clouds clearing out with a breeze continuing across the area. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible, breezy conditions would keep frost to a minimum. Low of 32 degrees. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: FREEZE WARNING: In effect for all Michiana counties from 2am to 9am Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected and this could cause damage to sensitive plants. Make sure you cover all sensitive plants through Wednesday morning. Lots of sunshine with some high clouds during the day. It will remain chilly throughout the day. Highs in the middle 40s. Staying dry for another day! High of 45 degrees. Winds NW 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day with some peaks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs will get back into the middle 50s with a breeze back out of the south and east. High of 56 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying dry again through Friday before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the weekend. Highs will continue to trend upward, back into the upper 60s by the end of the weekend. More chances of rain and thunderstorms continue to be possible next week, very unsettled leading up to Mother’s Day weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 25th, 2022

Monday’s High: 62

Monday’s Low: 42

Precipitation: Trace

