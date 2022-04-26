Elkhart Co. officials put pressure on train company for traffic congestion

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Last month, 16 News Now reported on how blocked train crossings are affecting daily commutes for residents in Goshen.

And on Monday, county officials are putting pressure on Norfolk Southern, the company that operates many of the trains on the tracks throughout Elkhart County.

County commissioner Brad Rogers has even released a statement on the train traffic:

Press release from Commissioner Brad Rogers. (WNDU)

Rogers told 16 News Now, that the importance of trains is understood, but that Norfolk needs to work with Elkhart’s residents.

“I’m not trying to put trains out of business. We need trains. We need the economy of trains,” Rogers said.

With the second largest railyard in the country located in Elkhart, hundreds of trains pass through the county daily, and trains that need to stop have been reported parking at intersections.

“It’s becoming increasingly problematic, not only for the residents who seem to feel like they’re being held hostage by the railroad, but also the emergency responders,” Rogers said, adding that he has been working on resolving these issues with the trains for a while now.

Rogers said, “We realize sometimes blockages are not preventable but we don’t necessarily buy that in the big picture of things, where we’re seeing them day after day or more than, sometimes we see crossings blocked for more than 24 hours.”

The County has now looked into getting federal intervention.

“We’ve been in contact with Senator Young and Representative Walorski to try to work on some federal solutions to this as well,” Rogers said.

According to Rogers, there used to be a state law that prevented trains from parking at intersections for more than 20 minutes. However, Rogers said that courts found it to be unconstitutional, and now hopes the issue can be resolved federally.

“We can live with trains. But all we ask is they live with us and work with us and be reasonable in their stoppages and blocking of crossings,” Rogers said.

The public is encouraged to report blocked crossings to the Federal Rail Administration.

