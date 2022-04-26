Ben’s Soft Pretzels celebrates National Pretzel Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National Pretzel Day, and Ben’s Soft Pretzels is celebrating in a very special way.

They will give away free pretzels, one per person, with a minimum $1 donation.

The money raised today will go to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, a non-profit that builds new homes for military members and first responders.

“Pretzel Day is the best day for a pretzel because you get to help a cause which always feels good,” said DeAshton Harris, store manager at Ben’s Soft Pretzels.

