Ask the Doctor: COVID breathing problems, child physicals, bloating after eating

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (From Tammy): “How long does COVID affect your breathing problems?”

COVID-19, along with other respiratory infections such as influenza, can lead to permanent lung disease. The long-term effect of one of these infections, however, is going to differ person to person.

Most people who contract a respiratory illness, even if they feel very bad, will not end up with long term lung problems. However, some people may have a more severe case and may develop permanent lung damage.

This can leave them requiring oxygen long- term or not being able to breath as well as they could before the infection.

Often, when I am taking care of someone in the hospital who has been sick with a respiratory infection and is not back to normal yet, families want to know what to expect. Typically, we talk about needing three-to-six months to see how much the patient will recover.

Question #2 (From Debra): “Should my daughter have a physical before she begins college in the fall?”

If your daughter is just starting college in the fall, then she would probably still be in the range when we would consider this a well-child checkup.

As a family physician, I think it is a very good idea for our patients to get a yearly well-child checkup. We cover a lot of things at these visits.

We would ensure that all vaccines are up to date. Especially meningitis vaccines for students going to college. We also monitor the patient’s weight and height to ensure they are growing well.

We screen for depression and anxiety and if needed help to manage these problems. Finally, we discuss social factors that affect our young people today such as drugs, alcohol, romantic relationships, diet and exercise.

My goal at well-child visits is to start a relationship of trust with the patient. Sometimes, patients aren’t ready to take our advice when we first meet them, but we hope that through their lives if they need a trustworthy person for help, they will reach out to us.

Question #3 (From Melanie): “I get really bloated after eating. What can I do to help with this?”

Bloating after meals can be due to many things such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, heart burn, gallbladder disease, lactose intolerance or many other things.

If you have had bloating for more than a few weeks, I would recommend seeing your doctor to help determine the cause. Gastroesophageal reflux disease or heart burn often causes bloating due to indigestion.

The way we try to manage this is with avoiding acidic foods such as tomatoes and citrus. We also recommend avoiding caffeine, fatty foods, and alcohol.

Trying to eat smaller more frequent meals can also help prevent the stomach from getting over full.

It is important not to lie down for an hour after eating.

Finally, we will often use antacids to help the problem.

