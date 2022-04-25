Advertisement

Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two 16-year-olds have been taken into custody for the deadly shooting of a man outside of a 7-Eleven in Goshen over the weekend.

On Saturday at approximately 1:00 p.m., Goshen Police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store located at 2200 Elkhart Road.

Upon arrival, officers found Santino Garcia, 27, of Goshen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garcia was taken to the hospital for treatment but died.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Elkhart County, two persons of interest, both aged 16, were located and interviewed by detectives. They both admitted their involvement in the shooting and are both being held without bond at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center until further order of the court.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by Thursday.

A forensic autopsy for Garcia is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

