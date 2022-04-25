Advertisement

Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have died following an accident in Goshen.

Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident before 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the intersection of C.R. 17 and Rieth Blvd.

When officials arrived, they were notified that a driver and passenger in one of the vehicles died from their injuries.

Their names are being withheld at this time as police reach out to notify family members.

This is a developing story, follow us on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died
A woman is dead after a fire in the 20300 block of Brick Rd. in Clay Township.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine

Latest News

“He sustained some severe burns on his back, on his face, his nose and ears are the worst,"...
Berrien Co. dog suffers severe burns
Council discusses making Juneteenth a city holiday
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
An animal cruelty investigation has begun after a dog, Justice, found severely burned in...
Berrien Co. dog severely burned in animal abuse case
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Goshen on Monday.
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen