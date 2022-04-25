Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have died following an accident in Goshen.

Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident before 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the intersection of C.R. 17 and Rieth Blvd.

When officials arrived, they were notified that a driver and passenger in one of the vehicles died from their injuries.

Their names are being withheld at this time as police reach out to notify family members.

