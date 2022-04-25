Two children killed in fire near Constantine

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say two children were killed in a fire in Constantine Township.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. DuWayne Robinson, a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in the fire. Two others were treated at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation.

According to MSP, the 9-1-1 call came in right around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning for a house fire in the 14000 block of Timm Road.

Police say a responding MSP trooper was the first to arrive on scene. However, when that trooper arrived, police say the home was already engulfed in flames. A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, described the scene early Monday afternoon.

”Looked like somebody through a fire bomb up there. There is nothing left up there. The building behind was all melted. The tarps and stuff were melted down. It smells very bad down there too. The walls are gone. There is like one wall left and half a wall. It’s all cleft. The mattresses…gone. The box springs are still there where they are sleeping,” the neighbor said.

It is a scene that prompted local pastor Jamey Smith to stop by the area and pray for the family, who lives just a few miles from where he calls home.

”Just wanted to come out and pray for the family and kind of just drive by and shoot some prayer missiles over to the structure that burnt down. Just heartbroken for the family,” Smith, a connections pastor at Riverside Church in Three Rivers, Michigan says.

The fire also drew attention and many questions from folks driving through the area on Monday like Danny and Briana Baker, both who say they cannot believe no one noticed the fire from the main road much sooner.

”With as much traffic that goes down 131, everybody should have saw that fire,” Danny Baker told 16 News Now. “Everybody should have saw that fire and should have tried to save those kids,” Briana Baker added.

But with questions also came heartbreak for the Bakers knowing two little children lost their lives in a fire that has left the surrounding community in shock.

”It’s sad, very sad. It’s a shame that those two little kids lost their lives in the fire and I feel sad for the family and I just wish them the best.”

Because the home sits on private property, there is very little access to the scene of where the fire occurred. According to the Constantine Fire Department, the entire structure and contents were destroyed in the fire.

St. Joseph County Victims Services and the Red Cross were called to assist the family.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Central Dispatch (269) 467-4195 or the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

