SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, Sample Street from Mayflower Road to Ford Street in South Bend will be closed.

NIPSCO will be doing some maintenance work on its gas line.

The street is expected to reopen May 19.

Detour routes will be Western Avenue via Chapin Street or Mayflower Road.

