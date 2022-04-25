Advertisement

‘Taking it to the Streets’ community clean-up underway in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of a week-long cleaning project in Elkhart took place on Monday.

The “Taking it to the Streets” cleaning effort started Monday morning at 7 a.m. in the Sterling Park area and concluded at 3:30 p.m. The clean-up will continue Tuesday and last through Friday.

This week, the cleaning effort will be cleanings streets, repainting bike paths from Sterling Park to Hively Avenue, picking up debris and more.

At the end of the week, there will be a celebration at Sterling Park. That will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and will go on until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died
A woman is dead after a fire in the 20300 block of Brick Rd. in Clay Township.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine

Latest News

“He sustained some severe burns on his back, on his face, his nose and ears are the worst,"...
Berrien Co. dog suffers severe burns
Council discusses making Juneteenth a city holiday
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
An animal cruelty investigation has begun after a dog, Justice, found severely burned in...
Berrien Co. dog severely burned in animal abuse case
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Goshen on Monday.
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen