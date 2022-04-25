‘Taking it to the Streets’ community clean-up underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of a week-long cleaning project in Elkhart took place on Monday.

The “Taking it to the Streets” cleaning effort started Monday morning at 7 a.m. in the Sterling Park area and concluded at 3:30 p.m. The clean-up will continue Tuesday and last through Friday.

This week, the cleaning effort will be cleanings streets, repainting bike paths from Sterling Park to Hively Avenue, picking up debris and more.

At the end of the week, there will be a celebration at Sterling Park. That will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and will go on until 6 p.m.

