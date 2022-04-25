South Bend votes to make Juneteenth a city-wide holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders said they want to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

During a committee meeting on Monday afternoon, common council members discussed a resolution written by Mayor James Mueller.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. More specifically, it recognizes June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree.

This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.

Last year, President Biden made Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Mueller’s administration says it’s important that the city follows in the president’s footsteps.

Some council members asked how adopting this resolution would impact the city’s budget while others showed their support.

“As we look at all types of celebrations, this is one that I think really warrants that type of celebration. It’s a day, which city employees and others will have a day to come out and to not recognize but celebrate what happened in 1865,” said Karen White, a South Bend Common Council Member.

The council voted in favor of the resolution on Monday night in a unanimous decision.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.