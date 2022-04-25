Advertisement

South Bend votes to make Juneteenth a city-wide holiday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders said they want to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

During a committee meeting on Monday afternoon, common council members discussed a resolution written by Mayor James Mueller.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. More specifically, it recognizes June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree.

This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.

Last year, President Biden made Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Mueller’s administration says it’s important that the city follows in the president’s footsteps.

Some council members asked how adopting this resolution would impact the city’s budget while others showed their support.

“As we look at all types of celebrations, this is one that I think really warrants that type of celebration. It’s a day, which city employees and others will have a day to come out and to not recognize but celebrate what happened in 1865,” said Karen White, a South Bend Common Council Member.

The council voted in favor of the resolution on Monday night in a unanimous decision.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died
A woman is dead after a fire in the 20300 block of Brick Rd. in Clay Township.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine

Latest News

“He sustained some severe burns on his back, on his face, his nose and ears are the worst,"...
Berrien Co. dog suffers severe burns
Council discusses making Juneteenth a city holiday
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
An animal cruelty investigation has begun after a dog, Justice, found severely burned in...
Berrien Co. dog severely burned in animal abuse case
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Goshen on Monday.
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen