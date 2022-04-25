Scattered Showers Clearing Out By Monday Afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Scattered showers continue during the morning. Light showers start to move east of Michiana around lunchtime. Some peaks of sun later in the day with a few sprinkles remaining possible. Staying mild but cooler than the last couple days with a light breeze out of the west. High of 58 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Staying dry and turning chilly overnight. Clouds clearing out a bit. Temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning. Low of 35 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and staying much cooler than average. Highs will stay in the upper 40s for most of the day. High of 48 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and remaining well below average. Highs will likely be in the middle 40s with a breeze out of the north and west. High of 46 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Getting warmer through the end of the week and looking like highs near 70 return by the weekend. More chances for showers and a few thunderstorms over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures remining Mild. No huge swings in temperatures expected through the forecast period. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, April 24th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 78

Sunday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.11″

