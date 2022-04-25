Advertisement

Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
(Gray News) – Pfizer is voluntarily recalling several batches of another blood pressure medication due to high levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.

Five lots of Accupril (Quinapril HCl) tablets are being voluntarily recalled after testing showed elevated levels of nitrosamine, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Nitrosamine is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.

NDCLot NumberExpiration DateStrengthConfiguration/Count
0071-0530-23DR96392023 MAR 3110 mg1 x 90 count bottle
0071-0532-23DX8682, DG11882023 MAR 31, 2022 MAY 3120 mg1 x 90 count bottle
0071-0535-23DX6031, CK62602023 MAR 31, 2022 MAY 3140 mg1 x 90 count bottle

Patients who are taking this product should consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the affected product.

Patients with the affected product should contact Sedgwick at 888-345-0481 for instructions on how to return their product and obtain reimbursement for their cost.

This is the second voluntary recall of blood pressure medication issued by Pfizer in a little over a month.

The drug company issued a voluntary recall of Accuretic in March, also because of elevated levels of nitrosamines.

