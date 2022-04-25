Patrick Gilham sentenced to minimum 23 years in prison for murder of Roxanne Wood

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Repeated pleas of “I’m sorry” were heard today as a cold case killer was brought to justice in a courtroom in Niles.

It was the day relatives of Roxanne Wood had been waiting for, for more than 35-years.

Wood was killed by an intruder on February 20th of 1987 at her home in Niles Township.

A big break in the case—Patrick Gilham’s arrest—came just two months ago after DNA from a cigarette butt he discarded matched DNA found at the murder scene.

Gilham quickly pleaded no contest to second degree murder and was sentenced today.

Due to Gilham’s use of illegal substances, he doesn’t recall the events of three and a half decades ago that landed him in legal trouble, according to his attorney.

“I’m very sorry,” Gilham today said as he turned to face court spectators. He was told by the judge to direct his comments to the court. Gilham turned back around and continued: “Your honor, I’d like to tell her that I’m very sorry. I can’t believe I did what I did.”

The apologies came more than 35 years after Wood’s murder and just in time for some. “I’m so thankful that our 89-year-old father is able to be here to see this man finally pay for what he’s done to her,” said Wood’s brother Brad Woods. It sucks that her mother, her stepmother, her brother, grandfather, and so many others have all died not knowing the worthless person that took her from us.”

Det. Chuck Christensen with the Michigan State Police said the case “wasn’t looking real good,” until it was decided to make forensic genealogy part of the investigation.

“New technology with forensic genealogy is just unbelievable that we’re here where we are now,” Christensen said.

Today’s sentencing hearing gave the victim’s sister Janet Wood a chance to address the court: “His actions gave all of us a life sentence while he got to live most of his as a free man. And by the grace of God, and the right detectives, and modern technology he was found. And we are here today to see him finally pay something for what he’s done, which is likely the rest of his life in a cage like the violent animal that he is.”

The judge set Gilham’s sentence at a minimum of 23 years and a maximum of 50. Gilham is now 67-years old.

