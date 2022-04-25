Advertisement

Notre Dame Day in Michiana is underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Notre Dame Day in Michiana, and it’s your chance to help organizations doing good work right here in the community.

That includes organizations like the Robinson Community Learning Center.

They are raising money to support their programs inside their new building.

The center was founded a little more than 20 years ago to provide a bridge between the community and the university.

They offer a wide range of programs for all ages, like youth development tutoring programs, a preschool, programs for senior adults, and outreach programs in the community.

Not only do they serve the community, but they provide a great experience for Notre Dame Students.

They’ve had as many as 500 Notre Dame Students in a year serving in their programs.

“We always need funding to continue to operate the programs that we do,” said Jennifer Knappbeudrt, manager of the RCLC. “It enables us to continue outreach, try new things, have supplies. All those things are really important for our work.”

16 News Now also spoke to the Society of Women Engineers, and Access-ABLE, the first student-led disability advocacy group on campus. Watch the below videos for more information.

To donate to a group that impacts Michiana, click here.

Notre Dame Day: Society of Women Engineers
Notre Dame Day: Access-ABLE

