Notre Dame Day kicks off at the Duncan Student Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is well known for its academic and athletic excellence tradition. The University of Notre Dame was founded to honor Jesus’s mother, Mary. In French, Notre Dame du lac means “our lady of the lake.”

Not surprisingly, the Catholic faith is intertwined in the bricks and mortar of the University, and service to others is not merely a saying but a way of life. After all, ‘to whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48).

“I think that’s a testament to kind of the Notre Dame family and community that they (alumni) are willing to part with some of their hard-earned cash to give back to students to have a full Notre Dame experience,” said Sydney Kuhn, Digital Marketing Specialist for the Development Office at Notre Dame.

For the past nine years, this commitment to service has taken the shape of Notre Dame Day. Students, parents, alumni, professors, and friends of Notre Dame compete to raise money for worthwhile causes on campus, in the local community, and worldwide.

“So nine years ago, when we started Notre Dame Day, we were looking for a way to provide funding to student groups who need it… The residential life here is critical. We found that we can do something to give the Notre Dame family, parents, friends of the University, and alumni a way to pitch in to help keep alive the things they loved most when they were here,” said Notre Dame Day 2022 Team member Brandon Tabor.

Notre Dame activities kicked off today at 6:42 P.M. or 18:42 military time. 1842 was when the Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., founded the University of Notre Dame. Father Sorin - whose statute graces the Main Quad - had a bold vision that Notre Dame would develop as a “most powerful means for good” by preparing students to go forth and serve the world.

“We’re really blessed that we have in our founding DNA, father Sorin had this vision not only to be a great university but to be one of the most powerful means for good in all of society. So when we look at the aspirations of Notre Dame, it’s not just building monuments on campus, but it’s asking ourselves how we can make a greater difference in the world,” said Notre Dame VP of University Relations Lou Nanni.

“6% of the world’s population has a college degree, and if we’re not asking ourselves every day at Notre Dame how are we making ourselves relevant to the other 94%, then we’ve missed the boat.”

Over 900 clubs, organizations, and causes will directly benefit from this fundraising event – from rare and neglected disease research to building walking bridges in remote South and Central America areas to even dorm t-shirts for struggling students. ND day supports all these causes and more.

Lou continued by saying, “Our mission in everything that we do is going to continue as long as there are needs and as long as there are troubles in this world, because our calling is to step up and be there to make a difference, and we’ve got a long way to go.”

Notre Dame Day resumes Monday at 10 AM and concludes at midnight.

