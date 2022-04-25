ND baseball, softball sweep weekend series vs. ACC opponents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish baseball and softball teams both improved their standings in the ACC after achieving sweeps in their weekend series against conference opponents.

Notre Dame Baseball (vs. Wake Forest):

April 22: 8-3, W

April 23: 21-3, W

April 24: 13-12, W

Notre Dame Softball (vs. North Carolina):

April 22: 4-1, W

April 23: 7-5, W

April 24: 4-3, W

