ND baseball, softball sweep weekend series vs. ACC opponents

Notre Dame's Karina Gaskins during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April...
Notre Dame's Karina Gaskins during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish baseball and softball teams both improved their standings in the ACC after achieving sweeps in their weekend series against conference opponents.

Notre Dame Baseball (vs. Wake Forest):

April 22: 8-3, W

April 23: 21-3, W

April 24: 13-12, W

Notre Dame Softball (vs. North Carolina):

April 22: 4-1, W

April 23: 7-5, W

April 24: 4-3, W

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

