ND baseball, softball sweep weekend series vs. ACC opponents
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish baseball and softball teams both improved their standings in the ACC after achieving sweeps in their weekend series against conference opponents.
Notre Dame Baseball (vs. Wake Forest):
April 22: 8-3, W
April 23: 21-3, W
April 24: 13-12, W
Notre Dame Softball (vs. North Carolina):
April 22: 4-1, W
April 23: 7-5, W
April 24: 4-3, W
