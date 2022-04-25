Medical Moment: National Donate Life Month

(WNDU) - Every 20 minutes someone in the US dies on the organ transplant waiting list. 95 percent of Americans are in favor of being an organ donor, but only 54 percent are registered.

April is National Donate Life Month, a time designed to highlight the importance of organ donation.

According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. Even the largest football stadium in the U.S. could not fit the number of patients on the national transplant waiting list. 85 percent of patients waiting are in need of a kidney and 20 people die every day on average because an organ is not available in time. Just one donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation and heal as many as 75 through tissue donation.

One teen in particular overcame tremendous odds and is still here today because of a stranger’s life-saving act.

Dominic Lipka was an active teen and loved sports but early last year, he started feeling exhausted all the time.

“Like I couldn’t sit up, like it was that bad,” Lipka recalled.

Dominic had to be rushed to the hospital. His system was giving out.

“He was coughing up blood and so he had respirator insufficiency. He needed to be intubated,” said Guillermo Hidalgo, Pediatric Nephrologist at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“It was just really up in the air, watching him, you know, fight for his life,” said Dominic’s father, Joseph Lipka.

Joseph, a single dad, stayed by his son’s side for 42 days. During that time, doctors diagnosed Dominic with lupus, an autoimmune disease.

“They say that lupus usually goes after all the cells in your body while your kidneys carry the most cells in your body. So, it usually goes after the kidneys. It had destroyed his kidneys,” Joseph said.

Acute kidney failure occurs when your kidneys suddenly become unable to filter waste products from your blood. When your kidneys lose their filtering ability, dangerous levels of wastes may accumulate, and your blood’s chemical makeup may get out of balance.

Signs and symptoms of acute kidney failure may include decreased urine output, although occasionally urine output remains normal, fluid retention, causing swelling in your legs, ankles or feet, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, and chest pain or pressure. Sometimes acute kidney failure causes no signs or symptoms and is detected through lab tests done for another reason.

Dominic needed a kidney transplant. At 15, he was one of the approximately 100,000 Americans in need of a new kidney. Each year, about 22,000 kidney transplants take place, less than one-quarter of the patients in need. Dominic received hemodialysis to stay alive, a procedure that does the work of the kidneys to clean the blood.

“He’s a strong kid,” Joseph said.

“I think it’s harder on my family than me,” Dominic said.

At the end of January, the family got the call they had been waiting for. Dominic received a donor organ.

The Lipkas take nothing for granted.

“Be thankful for every day you get that you’re healthy and your feet hit the ground in the morning,” Joseph finished.

