Man rides bike across America to raise awareness for peripheral neuropathy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man with a mission to ride his bike across the country stops in Michiana on Sunday to talk about his remarkable journey.

Gregory Maassen is a Dutch cyclist riding from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco, Calif. to raise awareness any money for the foundation for peripheral neuropathy— a disease that attacks the nervous system.

Maassen started his journey on April 2, and plans to arrive in San Francisco on July 31st.

He averages about 55 miles a day, and says he started cycling as a way of getting into shape after suffering from a similar neurological condition that inspired his journey.

“It has been phenomenal, I have been biking from Washington, D.C. and I’m going to the Bay Area in California, and it has been a wonderful tour so far. I’ve been meeting so many wonderful people,” Maassen said. “It is so important because it is not a well understood condition, but it affects so many people. So we need more awareness and more funds for research so we can help all the people suffering from this really difficult condition.”

Maassen will be stopping in people’s houses who support the cause, and have volunteered to help him along his journey.

For more information, and to track his journey, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.