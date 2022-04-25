Advertisement

French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Tuesday morning shootings under investigation in South Bend
File Graphic (KWTX)
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen
The shooting happened at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which has been the site of several...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Township
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death

Latest News

Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says
Authorities say they don’t know where the pack of dogs that attacked the woman is now and could...
Okla. woman attacked, killed by pack of dogs; authorities warn public
A new recommendation said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for...
Study: Risk of daily low-dose aspirin could outweigh benefit
A report by the Anti-Defamation League found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of...
Antisemitic crimes skyrocket in 2021 in New York, New Jersey
The sheriff says he is waiting on a forensic analysis before turning the case over to...
New footage released in 'Rust' film set shooting