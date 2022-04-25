Berrien Co. dog suffers severe burns

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. (WNDU) - A dog has been found in a Michiana gas station bathroom with severe burns.

Berrien County Animal Control (BCAC) received a call last Tuesday around 4:30 AM about a dog at a Wesco Gas station in Watervliet.

“The Dog was wrapped in a blanket which indicates that the dog was loved by somebody at one time. I doubt it was an intentional thing, but it all depends on who would come forward and let us know where this dog was or who the owner was of the dog,” said BCAC Officer Matt Kuntz,

They originally named the dog Tator Tot, but after an outpouring of support from the local community, Berrien County Animal Control decided to call him Justice, a rather fitting name as they continue to work to get justice for him.

Justice is a puggle that they believe is around seven years old.

“He sustained some severe burns on his back, on his face, his nose and ears are the worst. He’s a good boy. You know, accidents do happen. Just the way that it was gone about was that, you know, they should’ve taken him to the vet or called someone. Not everyone has the funds to go to an emergency vet,” said BCAC Clinic Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator Rebekah Capiak.

Many community members have called because they are so worried about Justice. Many have donated, and others have sent blankets and toys to make sure Justice is comfortable while he heals.

His future expenses are unknown as he’s healing from the injuries and trauma and will require pain medication and antibiotics.

As for Justice, he is happy being taken good care of and recovering around people who will treat him well.

Michigan residents face animal torture charges if they knowingly kill, torture, maim, disfigure, or mutilate an animal.

Animal Torture carries a max penalty of four years in prison, fines up to $20,000, 500 hours of community service, and the court can require a psychological evaluation and counseling, and expenses covering the service and treatment of the animal.

In the past 25 years, many psychology, sociology, and criminology studies have indicated that violent offenders frequently have a history of animal cruelty in childhood and adolescence.

The FBI recognized in the 1970s that most serial killers had at one point tortured or killed animals. Other research has demonstrated patterns of animal cruelty and other examples of violence, including child abuse, spousal abuse, and elder abuse.

From feeling powerless to rejecting society’s rules and copying behavior that one has experienced, there is no one specific reason why someone would choose to harm an animal. It is regularly said that hurt people hurt others, and it is to recognize those behaviors in oneself and others.

Another condition related to animal abuse is Zoosadism, where an individual obtains sexual arousal or pleasure from torturing animals.

Cruelty to animals is one of the factors of the MacDonald Triad, which tries to predict if someone will become a violent criminal or serial killer. The other two factors are obsessive fire-setting and continual bedwetting past a certain age.

However, some psychiatric professionals have claimed that there is no link between these actions and that violent, sexual, predatory, and homicidal behavior are connected with growing up in an abusive environment.

