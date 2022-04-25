Advertisement

Coroner identifies children killed in mobile home fire; cause remains under investigation

Memorials are growing for the four children who were tragically killed in a mobile home fire on Thursday.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the four young children who were killed in a mobile home fire on Thursday.

The coroner has identified the children as 10-year-old Matthew Damron, 5-year-old Johnnie Mann-Goff, 3-year-old Jefferson Goff, and 2-year-old Rosalynn Goff. The cause of death for all children was ruled to be smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the manner of death is pending investigation.

Monday morning, Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) Deputy Chief Adam O’Conner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The FWFD says the call came in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park, in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane.

Four adults were able to escape the fire, saying they were not able to get the children out of the mobile home. The adults have been identified as 30-year-old Jessica Mann, 24-year-old Audrey Kistler, 17-year-old Samuel R. Barnet, and 18-year-old Travis J. Garrison.

