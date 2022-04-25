Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died
A woman is dead after a fire in the 20300 block of Brick Rd. in Clay Township.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine

Latest News

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award...
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
President Joe Biden Welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House after back to back championships
Tampa Bay Lightning visit White House after back-to-back championships