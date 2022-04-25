Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Tuesday morning shootings under investigation in South Bend
File Graphic (KWTX)
Two dead after fatal crash in Goshen
The shooting happened at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which has been the site of several...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Township
Michigan State Police say a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl died in a fire in Constantine...
Two children killed in fire near Constantine
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
Two teens taken into custody for Goshen 7-Eleven shooting death

Latest News

Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says
Authorities say they don’t know where the pack of dogs that attacked the woman is now and could...
Okla. woman attacked, killed by pack of dogs; authorities warn public
A new recommendation said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for...
Study: Risk of daily low-dose aspirin could outweigh benefit
A report by the Anti-Defamation League found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of...
Antisemitic crimes skyrocket in 2021 in New York, New Jersey
The sheriff says he is waiting on a forensic analysis before turning the case over to...
New footage released in 'Rust' film set shooting