2nd Chance Pet: Jack

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Today’s pet is a dog named Jack from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

This little guy came in as a stray and he’s just under 2-years-old. He loves squeaky toys, especially stuffed toys with squeakers. He also loves all kinds of treats.

Jack also loves curling up in big blankets and he sits very patiently as he waits for his treats and food. He’s super playful and he loves meeting new people and other dogs.

If you want to adopt Jack or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

You can also visit the shelter’s website at humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.