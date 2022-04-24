Advertisement

Woman dies in early morning house fire

By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (WNDU) - An elderly woman is dead after an overnight house fire in Clay Township.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone tells 16 News Now that crews responded to a fire just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 20300 block of Brick Rd.

When they arrived, they found the front half of the house with heavy fire damage.

The fire started in the living room, and has been ruled an accident.

One neighbor, Michael Hay, describes the victim as a woman in her 70′s, who lived alone.

“One of the neighbors was coming home from work and saw a fire and called 911 immediately. And another neighbor a couple doors down brought fire extinguishers over to try and help, but the time I looked out the window, it was about a 12-foot flame, and it was unapproachable,” Hay told 16 News Now. “She was one of the best neighbors we had. She was out here for over 50 years, and real nice. We’re going to miss her very much.”

The fire remains under investigation by Clay Fire Territory and the Indiana State Fire Marshals Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

