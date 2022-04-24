Advertisement

WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries. Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds but further research is ongoing.(CDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.

The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO said in a statement.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon

Latest News

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River
One of the guests was Katie Williams who’s represented the State of Indiana’s squad as a...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions and Special Olympics Indiana
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden marks ‘Armenian genocide,’ aims to stop ‘atrocities’
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana