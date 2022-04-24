Advertisement

Visit Beloit tour bus gives away free trip for South Bend Cubs fans

Some lucky South Bend Cubs fans received a free trip to Beloit, Wisconsin on Sunday.
By Ibrahim Samra
Apr. 24, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some lucky South Bend Cubs fans received a free trip to Beloit, Wisconsin on Sunday.

It was all part of a Visit Beloit giveaway sweepstakes to watch the South Bend Cubs take on one of minor league baseball’s newest teams, the Beloit Sky Carp.

Officials say they are excited to welcome some of south bend’s finest fans to Beloit.

“We have a brand new baseball stadium for our minor league team called the Beloit Sky Carp. Thirty-seven million dollar stadium just finished being built last summer. We are just trying to get everybody to our new stadium which is right down downtown, very similar to this stadium,” Tracy Bliss, the director of marketing and public relations at Visit Beloit said.

The South Bend Cubs travel to take on the the Beloit Sky Carp on July 1st-3rd.

For tickets, click here.

