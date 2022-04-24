Advertisement

‘This is my year’: 75-year-old woman earns college degree after 57-year gap

A 75-year-old woman is graduating from Shaw University after a 57-year gap. (Source: WRAL, REBECCA INGE, SHAW UNIVERSITY, CNN, REBECCA INGE/SHAW UNIVERSITY)
By Lena Tillett
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - It’s never too late to follow your dreams. And a 75-year-old grandmother in North Carolina has a degree to prove it.

At Shaw University, Rebecca Inge is completing something she said she first started back in 1965.

That’s when Inge hopped on a train, leaving her home in Sanford, Florida, to pursue a college degree in Raleigh.

“I always dreamed of going to med school because I was sick a lot as a child. I dreamed of being a surgeon,” Inge said.

However, job opportunities, marriage, and then in 1968, the birth of her daughter put college on the back burner.

“Basically, she put her life on hold so that I could finish my 21 years, all of my education,” said Inge’s daughter Marisa Ratliff Dunston.

When Inge’s husband passed away in 2015, she decided to return to the Shaw campus to finish what she started by re-enrolling.

Inge said the administration department told her that they might not have her records from 1965, and she told them to find them as she was returning.

Inge’s journey took her around the world but brought her back to Wake County with her daughter’s family.

“You got to live until you die. So, why not be happy doing something that makes you happy and get involved?” Inge said.

The university indeed found her records, and this year Inge’s graduation ceremony is set for May 8.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

