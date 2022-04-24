Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions and Special Olympics Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Two of the Breakfast with Champions committee members stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate to talk about their upcoming event at Four Winds Field.

One of the guests was Katie Williams who’s represented the State of Indiana’s squad as a swimmer in competitions as far away as Athens, Greece.

The Breakfast with Champions event is one of the ways Special Olympics is highlighting the new Unified Track and Field program at South Bend’s John Adams High School.

The event starts at 7:30 at Four Winds Field on Thursday morning and lasts until 8:30.

You’ll see a couple of familiar faces while you’re there as 16 News Now talents Jack Springgate and Carli Luca team up to host the breakfast.

“South Bend--and that’s how we got involved--in 1987 had an international event, the Special Olympics here. It was filmed and televised for the first time, and we saw it on television when she was younger, and we thought this would be a program for us. It has benefitted Katie,” said Breakfast with Champions committee member Terry Williams.

There is no charge to attend, and there’s still room for people to join! You can email info@soindiana.org to register.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.