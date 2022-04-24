Advertisement

Notre Dame engineering students give back to community at Broadway Christian Parish Church

Notre Dame students are giving back to the community— by building it.
Notre Dame students are giving back to the community— by building it.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame students are giving back to the community— by building it.

On Saturday, engineering students started the first stage of their semester project at Broadway Christian Parish.

Students removed fencing and playground equipment so they could level the ground and seed it.

They also replaced planters, and did other landscaping between the church’s parking lot and building.

The class worked with members of the church and the neighborhood to figure out the best way to utilize the area.

“We’re always looking for active community members who are in need. So [when Broadway Christian Parish Church] reached out to me and had a pitch of a project, it was a great opportunity for us to partner together. They have a tremendous need here,” South Bend city engineer and Notre Dame adjunct professor, Kara Boyles, said.

Students, the congregation, and volunteers all worked to put the plans into action.

