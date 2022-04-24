Advertisement

Man saves woman who stopped breathing on flight despite missing item in medical kit

Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from...
Passenger saves woman's life on Frontier Airlines flight despite required item missing from plane's medical kit.
By Amanda Lamb
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) – A North Carolina man is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a woman’s life during a flight.

As a professional extreme athlete, Seth Coley travels all over the country.

Last month, he was flying from Arizona to Las Vegas when a young woman had stopped breathing.

“They yell, ‘Is there any medical personnel on board?’” Coley said.

Coley is trained as a wilderness first responder.

“I was shocked that I was the only one that really knew what to do,” he said.

When someone brought him the plane’s medical kit, he said a key item he needed was missing.

“I need an NPA or OPA. Both of those systems are basically a straw for your nose or your mouth and it basically forces an airway open,” Coley said.

Coley was still able to get the woman breathing again by manipulating her neck and airway but when he called and emailed Frontier Airlines to discuss his concerns, he got an automated response.

So he posted about it on social media to get their attention.

“I want to make sure people feel safe flying with certain airlines,” Coley said. “I think that’s really irresponsible.”

Frontier Airlines would not address the specific situation, but sent a statement which says: “It is a regulatory requirement to have specific emergency and first aid equipment on an aircraft and the required equipment is the same for all airlines. If any equipment is missing, a flight cannot be dispatched absent an FAA approved exemption.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said airlines risk receiving a fine for not following the rules.

Coley said Frontier has all of his contact information and he hopes they will reach out to him about his concerns.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died
A woman is dead after a fire in the 20300 block of Brick Rd. in Clay Township.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Frost & freeze potential this week
Notre Dame's 2022 Spring Game is in the books, with the Gold team winning over the Blue team...
Gold Team gets walkoff win in annual Blue-Gold Game

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’
WNDU FAW
Scattered Showers Clearing Out By Monday Afternoon
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Artemis
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Artemis
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will help Ukraine win the fight...
Blinken: Russian efforts against Ukraine have 'failed'