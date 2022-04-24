Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is fighting for his life at a local hospital after a shooting in Goshen on Saturday.

Just before one p-m, officers responded to the Mobil gas station/7-eleven convenience store for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a male subject, who has not yet been identified, with life-threatening injuries to his back and side.

Rebecca Hernandez, a Goshen 7-Eleven cashier, says the suspects could have been driving a beige s-u-v.

She says incidents like these can make her feel unsafe.

“So I’m a single parent with two little boys, and to hear this type of thing is very like, scary for me. To have to come to work and feel threatened, it’s already a threat to feel like, ‘Oh, what do you think can happen? We’re at a gas station, you know. Robberies and stuff like this and chaos, anything can happen. So it’s definitely scary to come to work and have to deal with something like that.”

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

