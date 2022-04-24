Advertisement

Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is fighting for his life at a local hospital after a shooting in Goshen on Saturday.

Just before one p-m, officers responded to the Mobil gas station/7-eleven convenience store for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a male subject, who has not yet been identified, with life-threatening injuries to his back and side.

Rebecca Hernandez, a Goshen 7-Eleven cashier, says the suspects could have been driving a beige s-u-v.

She says incidents like these can make her feel unsafe.

“So I’m a single parent with two little boys, and to hear this type of thing is very like, scary for me. To have to come to work and feel threatened, it’s already a threat to feel like, ‘Oh, what do you think can happen? We’re at a gas station, you know. Robberies and stuff like this and chaos, anything can happen. So it’s definitely scary to come to work and have to deal with something like that.”

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon

Latest News

One of the guests was Katie Williams who’s represented the State of Indiana’s squad as a...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions and Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
Irish fans cheer on the team right before kickoff at the 2022 Blue-Gold Game.
Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game