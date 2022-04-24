Local senior throws out opening pitch at South Bend Cubs game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In football, you might have heard about the squib kick but on Sunday, the first ever “Squibb pitch” made it to Four Winds Field.

Linda Squibb, 79, chosen as part of her community “Living Out The Dream” program, through out the first pitch before the South Bend Cubs took the field against the Beloit Sky Carps.

“Just wonderful, just unbelievable that it came true,” Squibb said.

Squibb, a lifelong Cubs fan and partially blind, is a resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living. There, Vibrant Life Director John Coleman says staff made it their mission to make Squibb’s dream come true.

“Just awesome to see that smile on her face and just living that dream that she wanted so much,” Coleman says.

While Squibb has a hard time seeing, she says she knew exactly where her pitch was going.

But as she tells you, she knew exactly where she was wanted her pitch to land.

“I’ve got to hit that mitt. I practiced enough. I guess I did!,” Squibb said laughingly.

If anyone knows just how special this moment was for Squibb, it is her daughter Tammy Baker who says her mom can’t stop smiling.

“She has been looking forward to it for a couple of months now. She has been practicing. It was good day for her. I was happy,” Baker said.

Along with the first pitch, Squibb also received an autographed baseball and photo with a South Bend Cubs pitcher.

