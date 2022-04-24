HAPPENING NOW: Notre Dame Day 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Notre Dame Day 2022—a global celebration of all things Notre Dame.

Since early April, student service organizations, clubs, and residence halls have been crowdfunding to power their initiatives and projects for the year ahead.

Click here to watch a live stream of the award-winning Notre Dame Day broadcast from the Duncan Student Center. You’ll see powerful stories, enjoy entertaining performances, and share in special moments as they happen.

You can also follow the live stream on the ND Loyal Facebook page.

The live streams will be taking place in three parts listed below:

April 24/25, 2022: 6:42 p.m. - 12:11 a.m. ET

April 25, 2022: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

April 25/26, 2022: 6:42 p.m. - 12:11 a.m. ET

It’s your chance to help organizations doing good work here in Michiana. When you make your donation, participating organizations will earn a share of a $250,000 matching fund, so your donations will go even further.

Some of the groups supported include:

Big Brothers/Big Sisters

American Red Cross

Habitat for Humanity

Robinson Community Learning Center

And the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Initiative

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.