Gold Team gets walkoff win in annual Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winner of the annual spring game for Notre Dame football is never the most important take away, but the Gold Team will take the bragging rights. As time expired, true freshman quarterback Steve Angeli ran 10 yards for the game-winning touchdown, lifting his team over Blue, 13-10.

Final attendance numbers came out to more than 33,000 fans, and all eyes were on quarterback Drew Pyne. The junior was called upon to play for both the Blue and Gold teams, after fellow QB Tyler Buchner injured his ankle earlier in the week. Pyne struggled at times in the first half, throwing a pair of interceptions, and couldn’t generate much in terms of big plays.

The defense was a big part of that. Just four 3rd downs were converted, out of 23. Most of that was caused by pressure by the big guys up front, who forced all the quarterbacks to extend plays with their legs.

The brightest spot was Steve Angeli, who finished the game with 180 yards passing and two touchdowns, one in the air and one on the ground, including the game winner.

The spring is now over for Notre Dame, as all attentions shifts to the preseason summer workouts and preparations for the fall season.

