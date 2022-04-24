Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Skies might have been clear, but the Irish were shaking down the thunder on Saturday at the 91st edition of the glorified scrimmage.

The sun was shining on the Golden Dome as over 33,000 Irish fans were in attendance to watch a preview of the 2022 Notre Dame football team.

The Irish faithful were “waking up the echoes” in anticipation of Marcus Freeman’s first full season as Head Coach.

While the gold team may have bested the blue side today, it wasn’t so much about the score today, but rather, the team’s progression toward the iconic Notre Dame Gold Standard.

Notre Dame kicks off the season in Columbus versus Ohio State on September 3rd and will play their home opener against Marshall on September 10th.

Marcus Freeman will be looking to get his first win as head coach against his Alma mater, Ohio State.

