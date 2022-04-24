Advertisement

Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Skies might have been clear, but the Irish were shaking down the thunder on Saturday at the 91st edition of the glorified scrimmage.

The sun was shining on the Golden Dome as over 33,000 Irish fans were in attendance to watch a preview of the 2022 Notre Dame football team.

The Irish faithful were “waking up the echoes” in anticipation of Marcus Freeman’s first full season as Head Coach.

While the gold team may have bested the blue side today, it wasn’t so much about the score today, but rather, the team’s progression toward the iconic Notre Dame Gold Standard.

Notre Dame kicks off the season in Columbus versus Ohio State on September 3rd and will play their home opener against Marshall on September 10th.

Marcus Freeman will be looking to get his first win as head coach against his Alma mater, Ohio State.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
‘Dancing With Our Stars Miracle Auction’ draws big crowd
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon

Latest News

One of the guests was Katie Williams who’s represented the State of Indiana’s squad as a...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions and Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Breakfast with Champions for Special Olympics Indiana
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Few severe storms likely Sunday afternoon