Advertisement

Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” is up for auction.

The dress was specifically matched to a scene from the movie in which Garland’s character Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch’s Castle.

Bonhams says the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two existing dresses with the white blouse and only one of four blue and white dresses in existence.

The fabric label of the dress is inscribed with “Judy Garland.”

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)

The dress went missing in the 1980s after it was given to the Head of Drama at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge.

The costume was recently discovered, and will go for anywhere between $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams.

The other dress with the blouse was also sold by Bonhams in 2015, where it went for over $1.5 million.

The dress will be presented at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bremen Dollar Tree has been surrounded by controversy this week after the store manager...
‘Help Wanted’ sign at Dollar Tree sparks controversy
The Goshen 7-Eleven was busy when gunfire erupted around 1:00 PM Saturday.
UPDATE: Man shot outside Goshen 7-Eleven has died
A woman is dead after a fire in the 20300 block of Brick Rd. in Clay Township.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Frost & freeze potential this week
Notre Dame's 2022 Spring Game is in the books, with the Gold team winning over the Blue team...
Gold Team gets walkoff win in annual Blue-Gold Game

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’
WNDU FAW
Scattered Showers Clearing Out By Monday Afternoon
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Artemis
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Artemis
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will help Ukraine win the fight...
Blinken: Russian efforts against Ukraine have 'failed'